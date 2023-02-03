Concerns raised over poor road surface in Ballingarry area

Tipperary County Council say they are struggling to keep up their maintenance of some local roads in the county.

This came after members of the Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District raised concerns over the poor road surface in Ballingarry and surrounding areas.

Engineers from the roads section said the unprecedented poor and adverse weather conditions in recent months have had a detrimental impact on a number of areas across the county.

They said that while they do try to patch areas on an on-going basis they do struggle and some roads will suffer as a result.