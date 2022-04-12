Concerns over delay in repairing public lighting in Tipp

There have been a number of calls to address delays in having public lighting repaired in Tipperary.

The issue was raised at this month’s meeting of Tipperary County Council with claims that some lights were out of action for long periods of time.

Littleton based Councillor Sean Ryan says it’s an ongoing problem.

“One of the issues that we’ve had over the last number of months would the difficulties that SSE Airtricity – who are the company that are charged with looking after the lights – and the long delays that they have.

“The Council recently signed a new contract with SSE Airtricity and I just expressed concerns about the length of time it’s taking to get lights fixed despite reporting them and despite our engineer contacting them.”

Councillor Sean Ryan said there has been an issue with supply chain for parts for public lighting and that this has caused a delay but the council are hoping to resolve it over the coming weeks.