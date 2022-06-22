Completing road works this year in Tipp may not be possible

Completing the road works programme this year in Tipperary may not be possible.

The speed at which roads are being done across the county was raised at this month’s meeting of Tipperary County Council, with a number of additional roads in need of work highlighted.

However, the executive has reported that the price increases of materials and the rising cost of fuel is seriously impacting on progress.

There are concerns that funding may become a significant problem in the coming months as there is no additional allocation coming through from the department.

While the council says they are working to ‘manage it’, they do foresee problems competing this year’s plan.