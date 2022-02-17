Clonmel Regional Sports Hub on target

The €5 million regional sports hub for Clonmel will be completed by September.

Work is well underway on the site behind the Clonmel TUS campus.

Councillors at yesterday’s Clonmel Borough meeting voted to amend the plans to include more parking for buses.

The hub will include a 400m IAAF standard athletics track, off road bike track, community walkways and playgrounds.

Mayor of Clonmel, Councillor Michael Murphy told Tipp FM this project will bring a lot to the town and county at large.

“Just to maybe go back to 2016 and I remember being in this chamber and looking at these ambitious plans for the regional sports hub on the Frank Drohan Bypass.

“Obviously, the contractor is on site now, one only has to drive along the bypass and look at the LIT (TUS) campus and see the progress that’s been made by the contractor, Pattersons are the contractors involved.

“We hope to have a completion by August or September of this year – an international standard sports complex.”