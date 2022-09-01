Clonmel civic plaza due for completion by the end of October

Phase 1 of the redevelopment of Kickham Barracks in Clonmel is on schedule for completion this year.

€10 million in funding was secured in January 2021 to allow for works to begin on the project at the former army base.

It is hoped that the works on a civic plaza and public realm at the site will be complete by late October.

Clonmel Councillor Michael Murphy says this will have multiple benefits for the community.

“We’ve no open public space yes we have some lovely parks… we’ve no civic plaza… it can hold a lot of different public events for example concerts.”

“An open space where people can congregate on really special occasions.”