Cllr Murphy says future development is dependent on a proper water supply

Tipperary is paying the price for a lack of investment in water infrastructure according to a local County Councillor.

However Fine Gael’s Michael Murphy says water charges will not be reintroduced to tackle the problem.

The Clonmel based public representative says the water supply to the town is typical of many areas in Tipperary.

“Poulavanogue and Glenary that supply the vast bulk of Clonmel haven’t seen any real investment in the last 30 or 40 years. The rest of Clonmel is supplied by a borehole at Monroe.”

“It’s at breaking point – our supply here in Clonmel is on a knife edge. The one undeniable fact is that we’re crying out for real investment and without that I really fear for future development.”