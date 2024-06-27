All of the Cathaoirligh have now been elected across Tipperary for this year

Fiona Bonfield has been appointed to Chair the Nenagh Municipal District the next 12 months with Independent Seamie Morris named as Leas-Cathaoirleach.

Michael Murphy was elected Clonmel Mayor yesterday while Fine Gael Party colleagues John Crosse and Mark Fitzgerald will Chair the Tipp-Cahir-Cashel and Carrick-on-Suir Districts respectively.

Fianna Fail’s Michael Smith has taken on the role in the Thurles-Roscrea-Templemore area.

And Cashel Cllr Declan Burgess was elected as Tipperary’s first citizen last week.

Cllr Bonfield says she’ll be concentrating of developing local communities and getting better engagement with the Gardaí to police speeding issues.