Cashel set for improved cycle path and walkway

Walking and cycling infrastructure is set to improve on the Cahir road in Cashel.

As part of the Active Travel Scheme for the Municipal District a project to design improved pedestrian and cycle access on a section of the R-639 has been approved.

It will mean the removal of trees and the existing hard shoulder from the Tesco roundabout to Deerpark Road while adding new and upgraded public lighting.

The cycle path will run at both sides of the road, something welcomed by Cllr. Declan Burgess who said it’s the first in the town.

No concerns about the project have been raised by Transport Infrastructure Ireland.