Carrick on Suir works under fire

The contractor carrying out water connection works in South Tipperary has been described as a ‘disgrace’.

ShareRidge were appointed to move the water services in Carrick-on-Suir from the back to the front of the area which involved the digging up of the road in the process.

Local Sinn Féin Cllr. Davy Dunne says that while everyone welcomes those works, part of the agreement is the reinstatement of the road as it was found.

Members of the Executive assured him they would be held accountable for what was described as the disastrous state of some of the roads.

Cllr Dunne told Tipp FM that the contractors have been issued with a letter.

“They have a number of weeks where they put in a temporary surface because gravity takes hold and it will sink naturally and what they do is they come back and they re-dig out the top surface and they level it, and it will stay and they seal the joints that they make and that is very important because if the joints are not sealed then the water gets in and lifts the tarmac up.”

He has called on the council to liaise with the company and insist the surface is left as it was found, highlighting the areas of concern.

“It’s all around the town but in particular St. Nicholas Park, Marian Avenue and Pearse Square. So they [the council] have written to the contractor and they have asked for a time frame for when the reinstatement work will be done and they want it carried out as soon as possible.”