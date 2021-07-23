Carrick on Suir MD community grants announced

Twelve groups from across the Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District area are set to share in their portion of €50,000 in funding.

This is part of the Community Grants Scheme for 2021, which saw a total of 33 applications, 12 of which were successful.

Amounts awarded vary from €200 right up to €1,000.

€1,000 each was awarded to the following;

– Galtee Mor Kickboxing Club in Fethard

– Killenaule Community Enhancement Group

– Carrick Swan hurling, football and camogie

– Carrick United AFC

– Ballynonty Community Group

– Grangemockler Community Sportsfield

– Slieveardagh Rural Development CLG

€925 in funding was awarded to Castle Heights Residents Association.

Cloneen Sports and Social Club is set to receive €550.

Carrick-on-Suir and District Angling Association will get €500, while Old School House, The Commons will receive €205 and €200 in funding will be awarded to Friends of Bridgewater House.