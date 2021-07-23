Carrick on Suir MD community grants announced

Twelve groups from across the Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District area are set to share in their portion of €50,000 in funding.
This is part of the Community Grants Scheme for 2021, which saw a total of 33 applications, 12 of which were successful.
Amounts awarded vary from €200 right up to €1,000.
€1,000 each was awarded to the following;
– Galtee Mor Kickboxing Club in Fethard
– Killenaule Community Enhancement Group
– Carrick Swan hurling, football and camogie
– Carrick United AFC
– Ballynonty Community Group
– Grangemockler Community Sportsfield
– Slieveardagh Rural Development CLG
€925 in funding was awarded to Castle Heights Residents Association.
Cloneen Sports and Social Club is set to receive €550.
Carrick-on-Suir and District Angling Association will get €500, while Old School House, The Commons will receive €205 and €200 in funding will be awarded to Friends of Bridgewater House.