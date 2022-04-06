Carrick festivals benefit from Council funding

Almost €17,000 in funding has been awarded to festivals in the Carrick-on Suir Municipal District area.

Some of the community festivals that were successful included the town’s St. Patrick’s Day festival, the Brewery Lane theatre and arts centre, and the Ballynonty Community Festival.

The largest amount went to the Clancy Brothers’ Music and Arts Festival, with an overall allocation of €5,200.

All councillors were in agreement that these events greatly benefit the area and bring the community and others together.