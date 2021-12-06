Carrick councillors to vote again this morning on Regeneration Plan

A special meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District will take place this morning to allow Councillors vote again on the Regeneration Plan for the town.

The original vote at last month’s meeting breached Standing Orders by not taking votes in alphabetical order.

Councillor Kieran Bourke and David Dunne, who both voted against the plan going to Part 8 of the planning process, voted last, instead of first.

The five members will now cast their votes again, in accordance with Standing Orders.

It’s claimed the majority of businesses in the centre of Carrick-on-Suir are opposed to parts of the Regeneration Plan proposed for the town.

Jim Butler runs an electrical shop on the Main Street in Carrick.

He says the removal of parking from the heart of the town simply doesn’t make sense.

“I asked 22 businesses and 19 were not in favour.

“Their biggest concerns are parking – they’re taking 29 parking spaces off the street, which would be devastating for people because what makes Carrick work as a main street is convenience.

“You can park, you can call into a number of shops, do your business and move on your way. If they take the parking away this will all be gone.

“You wouldn’t build a shopping centre without a [carpark].”