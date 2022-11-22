Carrick councillors told Municipal District doesn’t have a “bottomless pit” for festive lights

Businesses in Carrick-on Suir have been urged to provide more information in relation to their Christmas Lights schedule to receive council support.

The local district executive has reported that a number of applications and requests are coming through for funding with little to no background details.

Councillors were asked to encourage both businesses and communities to include how long the lights will be on for, if they have a timer system, what is the cost of running or contractors and any additional information.

They said the council does not have a ‘bottomless pit’ to support the festive lights however, they will try and roll out support in a fair manner.

Cllr. Davy Dunne concluded by stating he felt there was a responsibility on the council to provide money towards the costs.