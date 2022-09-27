Carrick Councillors critical of Irish Water

Irish Water’s communication strategy has been described as ‘despicable’ by a South Tipp councillor.

Issues with water outages were once again raised by councillors in the Carrick-on-Suir District this month, with calls for answers from the body.

Councillors expressed their frustration with the poor communication by Irish Water despite the countless notices issued to areas like Coalbrook, Carrickbeg, and Grangemockler.

Cllr. Imelda Goldsboro said she had no faith in the ‘despicable’ system, while Cllr. Kevin O’Meara said it was broken and any efforts to change things through workshops had been ‘ a waste of time.’

The executive outlined that Irish Water was aware of the situation in Carrick-on-Suir and was preparing to address them.

The meeting heard that in Coalbrook details were being finalised on an entire remodelling, with pipe work needed, and the possibility of connecting it to the Fethard supply being investigated.

In Carrickbeg booster pumps are needed, with a modelling process already carried out.

However, there were no details available for the plans in Grangemockler.

While councillors accepted the response, Cllr. Goldsboro highlighted her further concerns that when the Local Authority is no longer a sub-contractor come early January that there will be no point of contact for representatives and communication will worsen.