Carrick Councillor praises efforts of ESB crews

A local councillor says the council received no thanks for repairing street lights in a Carrick-on-Suir housing estate.

On the 7th of April an issue with broken public lighting in Mountain View was raised and from the following Monday to Friday engineers were on site each day to try and locate the fault.

Councillor Kieran Bourke says the staff worked every day until the damaged cable was found and the system restored and he thanked the engineers for their work.

He says that himself and fellow councillor David Dunne were subjected to abuse because of the fault.

“We got abuse over that as public representatives, that we were doing nothing about it and yet the ESB crews were up there all the time.”

“To this moment… nobody picked up the phone to say thanks councillor Bourke or the lights are back up and running again councillor Bourke.”