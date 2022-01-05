Carrick boil water notice still in place

A Boil Water Notice in Carrick-on-Suir is likely to remain in place until at least next week.

Almost 4,000 customers on the Carrick-on-Suir (Linguan) Public Water Supply have been affected since St Stephen’s Day due to high turbidity, or cloudiness, in the supply.

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are carrying out works at the water treatment plant, including water quality sampling.

Irish Water say the date the notice will be lifted is unknown, but they expect it’ll remain in place until next week at the earliest.