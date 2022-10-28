Calls for trees to be cut down near Mid Tipp cemetery

There have been calls for trees to be cut down near a local cemetery.

Cllr Jim Ryan asked that something be done during this month’s meeting of the Thurles Municipal District saying that birds were fouling on graves which was causing considerable upset to family members of those buried in the cemetery.

The meeting was told that the roots of the trees are dislodging headstones and upsetting graves which is causing further distress to many family members.

The Executive says they will look into cutting back the trees given the circumstances.

However, they also highlighted their reluctance to cut down healthy trees.