Calls for town junctions in Tipp Town to be reviewed

There are calls for all town junctions in Tipp Town to be reviewed for possible upgrade works.

This came on the back of news that the existing pedestrian crossing at the Murgasty/Rosanna road junction had railings purchased with the intention of upgrading them over the Easter Holidays, weather depending.

Cllr Annemarie Ryan Shiner told officials the works should also include road markings, and safety signage.

Cllr Michael Fitzgerald added that this would be a good time to take a look at all town junctions and examine if they need updating, particularly any faded paint markings.