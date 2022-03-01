Call for OPW to improve lighting at Cahir Castle

A local Councillor is calling for the lighting system at Cahir Castle to be upgraded.

Independent Councillor Máirín McGrath said that in light of the recent film location award, and with a potential Royal visit on the cards, the lighting needs to be modernised.

She told Tipp FM that they will be writing to the OPW to seek funding for this and she said the current system can’t be set up easily and is outdated.

“The exterior lighting around the castle at the moment doesn’t seem to be on par with other significant OPW sites, namely the Rock of Cashel, where for significant events, the lighting system can be lit up in different colours.

“I did recently speak to the OPW in relation to this and it means that the lighting system has to be physically, one by one, changed, in order to light it up for a significant event or occasion.”