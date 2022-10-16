Call for locals to be involved in construction of Littleton Labyrinth

A local councillor is calling for local contractors to be considered for sub-contracting work on an upcoming Project Pipeline Plan in Littleton.

The Littleton Labyrinth received Part 8 approval in September at a plenary meeting of Tipperary County Council and will see 7.8km of cycle-way at Lough Derravilla and through Lurgoe and Ballybeg.

Councillor Sean Ryan has asked that the district write to An Bord na Móna requesting the works be carried out by local contractors.

He told Tipp FM that many have worked on and know the bogland intimately.

“Many of them would have worked up there with diggers, and so on. There are also many companies that supply fencing, and different bits and pieces that are needed. So, I have asked that local contractors be considered for many of those works because they would know the land so well and many of them have always worked in the past as well, and done sub-contracting work for An Bord na Móna.”