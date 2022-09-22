Call for Irish Water to meet with Clonmel Councillors

Underinvestment in infrastructure has led to the on-going water supply issues in Clonmel.

That’s the view of a number of councillors in the area who have called for a meeting once again with Irish Water to address issues both in the short and long term for customers in the area.

At the September meeting of the Clonmel Borough District, Mayor Pat English said the ongoing issues with water supply in the town and surrounding areas were a ‘national disgrace.’

Early last week a Boil Water Notice affecting around 10,500 customers was issued to people on the Glenary Public Water Supply.

Mayor English was told this particular notice should be lifted in 4 to 5 days, however, he stated this does not tackle the future needs of the area when it comes to infrastructure.

Those sentiments were echoed by all councillors who insisted upon increased investment as the system was currently ‘unfit for purpose.’

Councillor Siobhan Ambrose described the situation as ‘chaotic’, stating that Clonmel is one of the worst impacted areas in the county and requested a meeting with Irish water at district level.

She said their communications strategy needs serious attention, with daily updates for customers necessary, also highlighting that it was not the job of councillors to update the public on supply issues.

A letter is being issued to Irish Water to secure a meeting in relation to the water outages across the Clonmel District.