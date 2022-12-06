Call for investigation into water running off land in Carrick-on-Suir

There have been calls for investigations into water running off land adding to drainage issues in the Carrick-on-Suir district.

The roads section for the area confirmed that there was emergency funding granted in recent weeks for flooding caused by the extreme weather conditions in October which led councillors to ask for more drainage works to be carried out.

They were told the council do their best for homeowners with regards to drainage, acknowledging that Grangemockler in particular may need a dedicated scheme in the future after the current works are completed.

Sinn Fein’s Davy Dunne said he believes water coming from land where the drainage measures are blocked is a major factor and called for the engineers to carry out an investigation of local land.