Call for increased grave space in Tipp village

A local councillor says a graveyard extension is needed for a shortage of graves in a South Tipp village.

At this month’s meeting of the local authority, Cllr Micheál Anglim says that only seven spaces remain in the Ardfinnan village graveyard.

He told the meeting that the lack of spaces is a “ticking timebomb”

Speaking to Tipp FM, The Fianna Fáil representative said that the Environment SPC are considering a change in policy to facilitate more room.

“They won’t be long being used up, unfortunately.

If there’s only one graveyard in a parish, that parish is dealt with first. Whereas, in Ardfinnan, Ballybacon, Grange, there’s three graveyards in it. The people of Ardfinnan want to be buried in Ardfinnan. The people in Grange want to buried in Grange, and it’s the same for Ballybacon.

“We need an extension to the graveyard. There’s space enough to get out into another square ground. That’s the preferred choice by everyone, to try work that out.”