Call for Cahir Rural Regeneration projects to proceed

Projects in Cahir are being stalled until there is progress on developments in Carrick-on-Suir.

This has emerged following questions to Minister Heather Humphreys about when the area could begin the work on their Rural Regeneration schemes which were awarded funding late last year.

Cllr. Andy Moloney says it is unacceptable they are being left to play a waiting game despite being’ shovel ready’ and has called for the match funding to be released so they can at least begin work on the library and carpark.

Speaking to Tipp FM he said that they were told that they wouldn’t have their developments stalled by other projects in the county.

“We bowed down to a lot of project in Clonmel that our day would come and now that our ay is here we want to move on with it. We have the full support of the executive it’s just the Department need to clarify at what stage we can draw down the money and go forward with it. But we are not at all happy with the slow progress, because we do need the car park Cahir is a destination town and is getting busier and busier and we do need our library services…We are entitled to it at this stage and we have waited long enough.”

There are also fears that budget overruns on projects elsewhere in the county could impact on Cahir.

Cllr. Moloney has called on the council to write to the Department and ask at what stage they are allowed to go to tender.

“At what can stage can we go to tender we can’t even go to tender at the moment, we want to be able to get on with our work. We are shovel ready… what level do Carrick have to be at…We have to wait and get the answer off the Minister really.”