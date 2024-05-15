Call for bin charge waiver scheme rejected

A Tipperary councillor is calling for a waiver system to be brought in for locals struggling to pay for their bin charges.

Clonmel Cllr Pat English put a motion before the monthly meeting of the local authority this week.

He says people on fixed incomes like pensioners and those on disability payments are unable to deal with the rising cost of living.

He says a system similar to one that’s been brought in by the local authority in Limerick should be considered here.

However a vote on the motion was not allowed because management claimed it would not be able to implement such a costly scheme without re-drawing the budget.