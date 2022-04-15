Call for action on dumping blackspots in Tipperary

A North Tipp councillor is calling on the council to tackle illegal dumping in known blackspots around the county.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Seán Ryan hopes to see an anti-dumping initiative put in place in the Thurles Municipal District.

He told fellow councillors that recently he had personally picked up nappies and disposed of them appropriately, due to dumping.

Councillor Ryan told Tipp FM that the council have the tools to make a big impact and tackle littering and dumping in a meaningful way.

“There are a number of dumping blackspots in our district that littering has proliferated, has grown exponentially there and those blackspots are well known.

“I think that the council should run an anti-dumping initiative. I think if we have the cameras, we capture who’s doing it and they can be prosecuted.

“It will send out a very strong message that if you dump in an area that you will be caught and you will be prosecuted.”