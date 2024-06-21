Burgess elected Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council

Fine Gael’s Declan Burgess has been elected the youngest ever Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council.

He won’t turn 29 until Sunday.

He was proposed and seconded by two Cllrs from his local municipal district after a voting pact was agreed between Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and Labour – party colleague Mary Hanna Hourigan and Fianna Fail’s Roger Kennedy respectively.

In his speech he thanked his family and fellow councillors past and present.

He promised to work to drive economic development and tourism in the county and address the housing crisis.

Fianna Fail’s Imelda Goldsboro has been elected Leas – Cathaoirleach of the local authority for the next 12 months.

She was proposed by Carrick-on-Suir party colleague Kieran Bourke and seconded by Fine Gael’s Mark Fitzgerald.

There were no other nominations for either position.