Ballingarry convent plan shot down

Proposals to redevelop a former convent building in South Tipp have been rejected.

The planning application before Tipperary County Council sought to convert the former convent building in Ballingarry to be used for a mix of residential, light industrial, shops and offices.

The plans from Donal Corcoran also looked to develop a small service station, deli and shop.

A number of houses and apartments were planned for the disused convent with other parts to be used for workshops and a café while the church was to be converted to offices.

The planning application lodged with Tipperary County Council highlighted the importance of conserving buildings like the old Convent which is a protected structure.

However the local authority has decided to reject the proposals for the one hectare site on a number of grounds.

Planners were of the opinion that the proposed mix of uses was incompatible and unlikely to deliver an appropriate and long term future for the convent campus.

The development of the filling station was also seen as significantly impacting on the setting of the existing buildings.

Increased traffic stopping and turning was also a concern.

It was also felt that the proposed development would have a significant negative impact on the character and setting of the former convent.