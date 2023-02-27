Ballina flooding problems to be raised with OPW

Tackling repeated flooding incidents in Ballina is a key priority for Tipperary County Council.

The issue was highlighted at a recent meeting of the Nenagh Municipal District by Director Marcus O’Connor.

Speaking to Tipp FM he said it will be a big project but simply has to be tackled.

“Whether its because of climate change and/or deficiencies in the network, there are much more frequent flooding events in the town and they are a concern.

“We feel now there is a need for a major upgrade and upsizing of the culverts and surface water sewers in the town.

“We’re hoping to get the OPW involved in that project because it will be a very significant project.”

Marcus O’Connor says they will be highlighting the issue with OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan when he visits the area this week.

“We’ll show him the difficulties in Ballina and try and through him try to get the assistance of the OPW to help us with the design and delivery of a flood relief scheme.”