Artwork planned for N24 Roundabout in Clonmel

Tipperary County Council is seeking submissions from artists for a permanent public artwork.

The chosen creation of the gateway public artwork will be located at the N24 Cahir Road Roundabout at Ballingarrane, Clonmel.

The budget for the project is estimated at €45,000 and the submission deadline is September 9th.

The projected installation of the chosen artwork is November 30th of next year.

Artist may submit their work by hard copy only, either by hand, post or courier.

For more information, please visit their briefing document:

https://www.tipperarycoco.ie/sites/default/files/Publications/Cahir%20Road%20Roundabout%20Artists%20Brief_0.pdf

Artists applying should include:

Completed application form (p.8)

Summary of your proposal for the commission at The Cahir Road Roundabout, Clonmel (max 50 words).

Outline Concept Document- this should be a textual description outlining the concept for the work and materials proposed etc. (max 2 A4 pages typed)

A sketch of the artwork, early stage visualizations or technical drawings

An indication of budget breakdown i.e. costings, covering the design, delivery and installation of the artwork. (quotes will be required at stage 2)

Artist statement and CV

Three-five examples of previous projects or relevant works. Include dates, locations, budget and images.

Dates for project: