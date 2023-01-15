Applications being accepted for funding to conserve historical buildings in Tipp

Groups or individuals are being encouraged to apply for funding to conserve historical buildings in Tipperary.

The Built Heritage Investment Scheme started in 2022 with the aim to repair and conserve structures protected under the Planning and Development Act 2000.

Only one application will be considered per historic structure either under the Historic Structures Fund or the Built Heritage Investment Scheme, but not both.

There are a number of different schemes and criteria which are outlined on the Tipperary County Council website.

Applications for both schemes should be made directly by post or email to the Planning Section of Tipperary County Council, with the deadline set for 4.30pm on Monday the 23rd of January.