Additional funding approved for Tipp’s rural roads

Just over €100,000 in additional funding has been allocated to Tipperary for work on rural roads and laneways.

The Government has announced a doubling of its annual funding for the Local Improvement Scheme to €21 million, after an initial €10.5 million was announced earlier in the year.

€620,000 went to Tipperary County Council in Round 1, with an additional €101,500 announced for the county today.

The scheme supports the improvement of non-public roads in rural communities and improving access to rural homes and farms.