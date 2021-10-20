Additional funding approved for Thurles Market Quarter project

The development of Thurles Market Quarter has received a further funding boost to the tune of more than half a million Euro.

The funding from the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund will bring the total amount for the project to €3.4 million.

The plans will include a designated market space, a multi-functional event space, Student’s Union and cafe.

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry said this will revitalise a prime location in Thurles town centre.

“The additional money, €3.4 million is the total amount now allocated under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.

“I very much welcome the fact that the minister agreed to provide an additional €549,269 today and that will enable the council to complete design and tendering process and to get on with the job.

“Last April, I announced the project and confirmed funding of €3 million, what this will do, is it will underpin a hugely exciting and very important project for the town.”

He added that it will renovate an existing 19th century house that was an agriculture building and that the area will be developed as a multi-purpose event area and the home of the Thurles market and other outdoor events.

Meanwhile an additional €52,000 has been approved for a project in Kilsheelan – the €670,000 plans are for the revitalisation of rural villages with a cluster of houses.