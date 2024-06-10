All 40 seats on Tipperary County Council have been filled

Independent groupings or individuals account for 15 of them with the Lowry Team maintaining their total of five.

Fianna Fáil have ten seats which is a gain of one on 2019 while Fine Gael are down two to ten.

Labour went from one seat last time out to three in the new council and Sinn Féin ended with two.

Two sitting Councillors failed to get re-elected – Sinn Féin’s Tony Black in Tipp-Cashel and Independent Kevin O’Meara in Carrick on Suir.

Three of the four seats in the Newport Local Electoral Area have been taken by female candidates with women accounting for 12 seats in all up from 9 on the outgoing council.