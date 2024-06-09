2024 Tipperary County Council Elections

Pat Murphy
Photo © Tipp FM

The counting of votes is continuing to fill the 40 seats on Tipperary County Council

The following is a list of those elected so far.

Nenagh (5) COMPLETE

Independent Joe Hannigan.
Labour Louise Morgan Walsh.
Independent Seamus Morris
Independent Michael O’Meara
Fianna Fail Ryan O’Meara

Newport (4) COMPLETE

Labour Fiona Bonfield
Independent Pamela Quirke O’Meara
Fine Gael Dr Phyll Bugler
Fianna Fáil John Carroll

Roscrea – Templemore (4)

Fianna Fáil Michael Smith
Independent Shane Lee
Independent Eddie Moran

Thurles (5)     COMPLETE

Independent Jim Ryan
Independent Micheál Lowry
Fianna Fáil Sean Ryan
Fianna Fáil Kay Cahill-Skehan                                                                                    Fine Gael Peggy Ryan

 

Cahir (4)

Independent Máirín McGrath
Independent Andy Moloney                                                                                          Fine Gael Marie Murphy

Tipp – Cashel (7)

Independent John O’Heney
Fine Gael Declan Burgess
Independent Liam Browne

Carrick on Suir (5) COMPLETE

Fianna Fáil Imelda Goldsboro
Sinn Féin David Dunne
Labour Michael ‘Chicken’ Brennan
Fianna Fáil Kieran Bourke
Fine Gael Mark Fitzgerald

 

Clonmel (6)

Fine Gael Michael Murphy
WUAG Pat English
Fianna Fáil Siobhan Ambrose
Fine Gael John Fitzgerald