2024 Tipperary County Council Elections

The counting of votes is continuing to fill the 40 seats on Tipperary County Council

The following is a list of those elected so far.

Nenagh (5) COMPLETE

Independent Joe Hannigan.

Labour Louise Morgan Walsh.

Independent Seamus Morris

Independent Michael O’Meara

Fianna Fail Ryan O’Meara

Newport (4) COMPLETE

Labour Fiona Bonfield

Independent Pamela Quirke O’Meara

Fine Gael Dr Phyll Bugler

Fianna Fáil John Carroll

Roscrea – Templemore (4)

Fianna Fáil Michael Smith

Independent Shane Lee

Independent Eddie Moran

Thurles (5) COMPLETE

Independent Jim Ryan

Independent Micheál Lowry

Fianna Fáil Sean Ryan

Fianna Fáil Kay Cahill-Skehan Fine Gael Peggy Ryan

Cahir (4)

Independent Máirín McGrath

Independent Andy Moloney Fine Gael Marie Murphy

Tipp – Cashel (7)

Independent John O’Heney

Fine Gael Declan Burgess

Independent Liam Browne

Carrick on Suir (5) COMPLETE

Fianna Fáil Imelda Goldsboro

Sinn Féin David Dunne

Labour Michael ‘Chicken’ Brennan

Fianna Fáil Kieran Bourke

Fine Gael Mark Fitzgerald

Clonmel (6)

Fine Gael Michael Murphy

WUAG Pat English

Fianna Fáil Siobhan Ambrose

Fine Gael John Fitzgerald