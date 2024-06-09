2024 Tipperary County Council Elections

The counting of votes is continuing to fill the 40 seats on Tipperary County Council
The following is a list of those elected so far.
Nenagh (5) COMPLETE
Independent Joe Hannigan.
Labour Louise Morgan Walsh.
Independent Seamus Morris
Independent Michael O’Meara
Fianna Fail Ryan O’Meara
Newport (4) COMPLETE
Labour Fiona Bonfield
Independent Pamela Quirke O’Meara
Fine Gael Dr Phyll Bugler
Fianna Fáil John Carroll
Roscrea – Templemore (4)
Fianna Fáil Michael Smith
Independent Shane Lee
Independent Eddie Moran
Thurles (5) COMPLETE
Independent Jim Ryan
Independent Micheál Lowry
Fianna Fáil Sean Ryan
Fianna Fáil Kay Cahill-Skehan Fine Gael Peggy Ryan
Cahir (4)
Independent Máirín McGrath
Independent Andy Moloney Fine Gael Marie Murphy
Tipp – Cashel (7)
Independent John O’Heney
Fine Gael Declan Burgess
Independent Liam Browne
Carrick on Suir (5) COMPLETE
Fianna Fáil Imelda Goldsboro
Sinn Féin David Dunne
Labour Michael ‘Chicken’ Brennan
Fianna Fáil Kieran Bourke
Fine Gael Mark Fitzgerald
Clonmel (6)
Fine Gael Michael Murphy
WUAG Pat English
Fianna Fáil Siobhan Ambrose
Fine Gael John Fitzgerald