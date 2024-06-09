2024 Tipperary County Council Election Result

The counting of votes has concluded in the 2024 Local Elections in Tipperary.

The 40 members elected to Tipperary County Council are as follows.

Nenagh (5) COMPLETE

Independent – Joe Hannigan
Independent – Michael O’Meara                                                                              Fianna Fáil – Ryan O’Meara                                                                            Independent – Seamus Morris                                                                                        Labour – Louise Morgan Walsh.

Newport (4) COMPLETE

Labour – Fiona Bonfield
Independent – Pamela Quirke O’Meara
Fine Gael – Dr Phyll Bugler
Fianna Fáil – John Carroll

Roscrea – Templemore (4) COMPLETE

Fianna Fáil – Michael Smith
Independent – Shane Lee
Independent – Eddie Moran                                                                                            Fine Gael – William Kennedy

 

Thurles (5)     COMPLETE

Independent – Jim Ryan
Independent – Micheál Lowry
Fianna Fáil – Sean Ryan
Fianna Fáil – Kay Cahill-Skehan                                                                                    Fine Gael – Peggy Ryan

 

Cahir (4)  COMPLETE

Independent – Máirín McGrath
Independent – Andy Moloney                                                                                          Fine Gael – Marie Murphy                                                                                              Fianna Fáil – Micheál Anglim

Tipp – Cashel (7) COMPLETE

Independent – John O’Heney
Fine Gael – Declan Burgess
Independent – Liam Browne                                                                                            Fianna Fáil – Roger Kennedy                                                                                      Fine Gael – Mary Hanna Hourigan                                                                                Fine Gael – John Crosse                                                                                            Sinn Féin – Annmarie Ryan (Shiner)

Carrick on Suir (5) COMPLETE

Fianna Fáil – Imelda Goldsboro
Sinn Féin – David Dunne
Labour – Michael ‘Chicken’ Brennan
Fianna Fáil – Kieran Bourke
Fine Gael – Mark Fitzgerald

 

Clonmel (6) COMPLETE

Fine Gael – Michael Murphy
WUAG – Pat English
Fianna Fáil – Siobhan Ambrose
Fine Gael – John Fitzgerald                                                                                              Independent – Richie Molloy                                                                                Independent – Niall Dennehy