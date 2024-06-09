2024 Tipperary County Council Election Result

The counting of votes has concluded in the 2024 Local Elections in Tipperary.
The 40 members elected to Tipperary County Council are as follows.
Nenagh (5) COMPLETE
Independent – Joe Hannigan
Independent – Michael O’Meara Fianna Fáil – Ryan O’Meara Independent – Seamus Morris Labour – Louise Morgan Walsh.
Newport (4) COMPLETE
Labour – Fiona Bonfield
Independent – Pamela Quirke O’Meara
Fine Gael – Dr Phyll Bugler
Fianna Fáil – John Carroll
Roscrea – Templemore (4) COMPLETE
Fianna Fáil – Michael Smith
Independent – Shane Lee
Independent – Eddie Moran Fine Gael – William Kennedy
Thurles (5) COMPLETE
Independent – Jim Ryan
Independent – Micheál Lowry
Fianna Fáil – Sean Ryan
Fianna Fáil – Kay Cahill-Skehan Fine Gael – Peggy Ryan
Cahir (4) COMPLETE
Independent – Máirín McGrath
Independent – Andy Moloney Fine Gael – Marie Murphy Fianna Fáil – Micheál Anglim
Tipp – Cashel (7) COMPLETE
Independent – John O’Heney
Fine Gael – Declan Burgess
Independent – Liam Browne Fianna Fáil – Roger Kennedy Fine Gael – Mary Hanna Hourigan Fine Gael – John Crosse Sinn Féin – Annmarie Ryan (Shiner)
Carrick on Suir (5) COMPLETE
Fianna Fáil – Imelda Goldsboro
Sinn Féin – David Dunne
Labour – Michael ‘Chicken’ Brennan
Fianna Fáil – Kieran Bourke
Fine Gael – Mark Fitzgerald
Clonmel (6) COMPLETE
Fine Gael – Michael Murphy
WUAG – Pat English
Fianna Fáil – Siobhan Ambrose
Fine Gael – John Fitzgerald Independent – Richie Molloy Independent – Niall Dennehy