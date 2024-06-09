2024 Tipperary County Council Election Result

The counting of votes has concluded in the 2024 Local Elections in Tipperary.

The 40 members elected to Tipperary County Council are as follows.

Nenagh (5) COMPLETE

Independent – Joe Hannigan

Independent – Michael O’Meara Fianna Fáil – Ryan O’Meara Independent – Seamus Morris Labour – Louise Morgan Walsh.

Newport (4) COMPLETE

Labour – Fiona Bonfield

Independent – Pamela Quirke O’Meara

Fine Gael – Dr Phyll Bugler

Fianna Fáil – John Carroll

Roscrea – Templemore (4) COMPLETE

Fianna Fáil – Michael Smith

Independent – Shane Lee

Independent – Eddie Moran Fine Gael – William Kennedy

Thurles (5) COMPLETE

Independent – Jim Ryan

Independent – Micheál Lowry

Fianna Fáil – Sean Ryan

Fianna Fáil – Kay Cahill-Skehan Fine Gael – Peggy Ryan

Cahir (4) COMPLETE

Independent – Máirín McGrath

Independent – Andy Moloney Fine Gael – Marie Murphy Fianna Fáil – Micheál Anglim

Tipp – Cashel (7) COMPLETE

Independent – John O’Heney

Fine Gael – Declan Burgess

Independent – Liam Browne Fianna Fáil – Roger Kennedy Fine Gael – Mary Hanna Hourigan Fine Gael – John Crosse Sinn Féin – Annmarie Ryan (Shiner)

Carrick on Suir (5) COMPLETE

Fianna Fáil – Imelda Goldsboro

Sinn Féin – David Dunne

Labour – Michael ‘Chicken’ Brennan

Fianna Fáil – Kieran Bourke

Fine Gael – Mark Fitzgerald

Clonmel (6) COMPLETE

Fine Gael – Michael Murphy

WUAG – Pat English

Fianna Fáil – Siobhan Ambrose

Fine Gael – John Fitzgerald Independent – Richie Molloy Independent – Niall Dennehy