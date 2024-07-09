Tipperary County Council being taken to court over Clonmel zoning issue

Tipperary County Council is being taken to court.

The local authority is in dispute with a landowner over it’s Local Area Plan for Clonmel over zoning.

Cllrs at the monthly plenary meeting of the council have voted to support the executive’s proposal to fight the case in court.

Acting CEO of Tipperary County Council Sinead Carr says they will now proceed with defending their position:

“There’s not a lot I can tell you but there is a judicial review in on an area of land that an individual wants to have relooked at from the judicial process so the discussion was heard today about the process we will go about in terms of defending it and an agreement was reached that we would defend it in court.”