Tipperary County Council extend festival funding deadline

The deadline for the Tipperary Festivals and Events Scheme 2022 has been extended until February 11th.

Independent Councillor Máirín McGrath had raised concerns about the deadline at this week’s Tipperary – Cahir – Cashel Municipal District meeting.

She said that as restrictions have just been lifted, many of those wanting to hold an event or festival might have been reluctant to plan anything.

Organisers and groups now have until noon on February 11th to apply for the scheme and those who have already applied can also add in or amend details up until the new deadline.

Guidelines and application forms are available on the Tipperary County Council website.