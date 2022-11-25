Tipperary County Council Budget passed with rate increase

This was an historic budget as it was the first time the council has ever seen a projected spend in excess of €205 million.

It was also the first time that the two Sinn Féin representatives voted in favour of a council budget, with Carrick-on-Suir’s Davy Dunne stating that himself and Cllr. Tony Black intended to act ‘responsibly’ and given the major plans for their area in the coming year they couldn’t opt out.

There were a few keys areas of contention the main one being the proposed rates increase for all businesses in the county of 7%, which the Head of Finance said was needed in order to secure the adequate match funding for all URDF, and RRDF projects announced in recent weeks.

Councillors were reminded that Tipperary has the 3rd lowest rates in the country, however, despite this there was an amendment of a 5% increase put forward which was accepted by the majority.

In addition to this an amendment was passed to see the threshold for businesses who qualify for the Early Payment Scheme to be set at €26,000 instead of the €25,500 proposed.

There were four councillors who rejected the budget they were Cllrs Pat English, Mary Hanna Hourigan, John Fitzgerald, and Michael Murphy.

Cllr English described it as another austerity budget condemning the lack of provisions for those on the housing list, while Fine Gael’s Cllr.

Murphy went against his party stating that he couldn’t stand behind a budget that would penalise the already struggling business sector.

The changes saw a reduction of over €645,000 to the match funding budget towards the projects across Tipp, however, Chief Executive Joe McGrath said that regardless of this the budget remains balanced.