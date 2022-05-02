Tipperary County Archives set to present ‘landmark’ exhibition in Thurles

Tipperary County Archives are set to present a ‘landmark’ exhibition in Thurles this month.

Towards an Understanding of Mary MacSwiney:Trauma and the Brixton Hunger Strike of 1920, which has been created by the national archives will be in The Source Gallery next Tuesday at 7pm.

Joe MacGrath, Chief Executive of Tipperary County Council says the county is honoured to have been chosen to host the major exhibition.

He says as a county which played a pivotal role in the War of Independence, Tipperary is glad to welcome this exhibition marking the centenary of the Treaty.

The Council’s Archives, Libraries and Heritage Services will also be on display as part of the event.