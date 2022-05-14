Tipperary councillors urged to invite the IDA for meeting on local projects

Tipperary councillors have been urged to invite the IDA for a meeting on local projects.

It was announced at the May meeting of the county council that the Advanced Technology Building in Ballingarrane was days away from appointing a consultant.

This followed questions about what progress was being made on the site, as well as queries about the status of the Questum Centre.

Councillor Siobhan Ambrose asked whether the different industrial needs of the area from digitisation to food and pharma were to be included.

Chief Executive Joe McGrath advised councillors that given the number of queries and uncertainty around projects in the area they should request a meeting with the group.