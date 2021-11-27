Tipperary Council budget leaves commercial rates unchanged

Commercial rates will remain unchanged next year as part of a €194 million Council budget, which was passed yesterday.

Expenditure by Tipperary’s local authority will rise to a record high in 2022, while projected income is set to be €131 million.

The rising cost of running Council services puts a spotlight on whether current revenue streams are sufficient.

Council CEO Joe MacGrath says the rates issue may need to be looked at ahead of 2023, but insists they’ll stay the same next year.

“The rate here in County Tipperary has remained the same, by and large for the past seven or eight years, so for the rate payers listening now, saying what does this mean, it means that your rate bill will not increase.

“Your rate bill for 2022 will be the same as 2021, so I think we’re very concerned to try and assure that, but in terms of future years and continuing our ambitious programme of town centre improvements and all the other services, we are going to have to look at our income base beyond next year and certainly that’s an issue we’ll have to consider next year.”