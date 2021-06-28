Tipperary community groups benefit from Bruckana Wind Farm

Eleven community groups are set to benefit from their share of over €43,000 in funding from Bord na Mona’s Bruckana Community Gain scheme.

These include groups in Moyne, Crosspatrick and Templetouhy.

The funding was set up in 2014 to support community led and not for profit projects near the Bruckana Wind Farm.

Over the past eight years, more than €350,000 has been invested in local communities through this initiative.

While the scheme is administered by Bruckana Wind Farm, an awards committee, whose members are drawn from the local communities, evaluate the applications and decide which projects are granted financial support.

Congratulating the awardees, Karina Dennigan, Communications Manager, Bruckana Wind Farm said;

“Once again the quality of the applications was very high and the awards committee had a difficult task in selecting the approved projects. This year’s awardees include projects in education, environment, sports and community and we are delighted to be supporting our neighbours who do so much to build strong and vibrant local communities.

“I also want to thank the Awards Committee for their work, which we appreciate very much.

“We believe local people know what their own area needs. That’s why our Community Gain Fund is administered and awarded with active participation from the local community.”

Esther Hogan, Moyne National School said;

“We are delighted that our application to the Bruckana Community Fund was successful. The funds provided will make a huge difference to our project which will benefit everyone living in our community.”

Funding was awarded to the following groups for upcoming or ongoing projects;

Moyne National School

Crosspatrick Hall Committee

Moyne Templetuohy GAA Club

Holy Family National School Templetuohy

St Michaels National School Crosspatrick

St. Michael’s Church Crosspatrick

Crosspatrick Community Development Group

Moyne Tidy Village Group

Templetuohy Cemetery Restoration Committee

Crosspatrick Tidy Town

Templetuohy Tidy Village