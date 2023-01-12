Tipperary Cllr. who knew Ashling Murphy marks her first anniversary

A local councillor has reflected on the death of Ashling Murphy a year on and the impact it had on Ireland.

Independent Councillor Máirín McGrath knew the late Ashling Murphy personally before her shocking and untimely death last January.

Máirín got to know Ashling through their involvement in Comhaltas as teenagers and described her as “a fantastic person and a fabulous musician” .

The 23-year-old school teacher was killed while going for a run along the Grand Canal in Tullamore.

Cllr McGrath says it changed the way people went about their daily lives:

“I think it was the randomness of the attack on Ashling that really put fear into so many people about personal safety. It is hard to believe we’re a year on now. In a sad way, it made people fearful going out in their locality, whether they want to exercise or go for a walk in the evening.”

However, she believes her tragic attack also triggered the start of the conversation around women’s safety.

Cllr McGrath says more positives have followed in Ashling’s memory over the last year.

“There’s been so many positive things done in her memory. I think Mary Immaculate College (MIC) have launched a bursary for students of traditional Irish music who want to apply to MIC in Ashling’s memory – she had just recently graduated from MIC. Ashling’s family and friends in Tullamore had a lovely tribute to her at the Tullamore Trad Fest and they have a new memorial fund set up in her memory too.”