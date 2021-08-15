A Tipperary centre for adults with disabilities meets HIQA standards in majority of categories

A HIQA inspection of a Tipperary centre for adults with a disability has found the facility to be compliant in the majority of categories.

Officials reported the centre in Roscrea was to be not compliant in one of sixteen categories examined.

The announced short notice visit to St Anne’s Residential Services facility took place in early May with the Health Information and Quality Authority publishing its report in recent days.

The designated centre in Roscrea is operated by the Daughters of Charity and provides community residential care for adult residents with intellectual disability.

From what residents communicated with the inspector and what was observed, HIQA says it was evident that the nine residents there at the time received a good quality of care and enjoyed a good quality of life.

The centre was found to be compliant in six of the categories relating to “Capacity and Capability” and substantially compliant in another.

Of the nine categories relating to “Quality and Safety” seven were compliant, one substantially compliant and one deemed not compliant.

The non-compliance related to health care with inspectors saying residents were not being adequately facilitated to access psychiatric medical treatment and support.

St Anne’s Residential Services has since had further meetings with the HSE to resolve this issue with the Executive committing to funding the services of a locum Consultant Psychiatrist while recruitment of a permanent post is ongoing.