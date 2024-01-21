Tipperary bracing for Storm Isha

Tipperary is bracing for Storm Isha.

Tipperary County Council emergency repairs crews and contractors are on standby to deal with emergencies after a meeting of the local authority’s Severe Weather Assessment Team yesterday evening.

A yellow alert for high winds takes effect at 11 o’clock across the country and it’ll be upgraded to an Orange warning from 5pm this evening

That’s due to be lifted at 2am on tomorrow, but the yellow alert for strong winds continues until 4am.

Met Éireann says we can expect very difficult travelling conditions, fallen trees and damage to power lines.