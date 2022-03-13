Tipperary based teacher has research published in a collection of papers

A Tipperary based teacher has had his research published in a collection of education papers.

A research dissertation by Dr Jeffrey Leddin – a teacher at Borrisokane Community College – is recognised in a collection of education papers published by Hibernia College.

The papers showcase key research works undertaken by graduates from its Post-Primary and Primary Education programmes.

Jeffrey’s research – undertaken during his master’s degree in Post-Primary teaching – investigated the ‘teachers’ perspective of student empathy within the context of Junior Cycle curricula’.

His work found that conclusions couldn’t be drawn about teachers’ perspectives on empathy across the whole of Ireland, only within the specific context in which they teach.

Describing his research as ‘thought-provoking and important to the continued advancement of educational practice in Irish schools’, Dr Mary Kelly, Academic Dean at Hibernia College, said: “We are proud to showcase Jeffrey’s work as part of a collection of key research issues that permeate Irish education today”.