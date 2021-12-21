Tipperary animal welfare groups need more State funding

The CEO of a Tipp-based animal welfare group says they need more financial assistance from the State to maintain their services.

Last week, the Department of Agriculture announced a total of €3.7 million for 100 rescue groups across the country, a rise of half a million euro on the previous year.

Speaking on Tipp Today, Gina Hetherington of PAWS Animal Rescue in Mullinahone suggested that such funding is insufficient in light of rising costs.

She says they’re relying on one-off donations, as all large fundraisers have been cancelled during the pandemic.

“Our vets bill in one particular vets is €140,000 and like €79,000 of that was just greyhounds.

“I mean the problems are huge, Mo Chara in Thurles, their grant was €18,000, but their vet bills last year were almost three times that.”