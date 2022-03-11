Tipp woman makes ‘100 Women of 2022’ list

A local woman has featured in the Irish Examiner’s ‘100 Women of 2022’ list.

Saoirse Mackin from Ballyporeen in South Tipp is one of two Trans women to get on to it this year, the other being Aoife Martin.

Saoirse, who is currently studying law in college, is an advocate for trans people and sex workers.

She is also the chair of Cork East branch of Social Democrats, has her own gender neutral clothing brand; Love and Riot Clothing and works for Shopify, in addition to her activism work.

Speaking about this year’s list Ciara McDonnell from the Irish Examiner told Tipp FM that they are delighted to include Saoirse on the list this year.

“She campaigns for the LGBT+ community, and she also lobbies politicians on the rights of sex workers here in Ireland. Fundamentally Saoirse’s aim is to make society a safer place and that is why we are delighted to include her on our list”