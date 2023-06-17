Tipp woman to host fundraiser for Jack and Jill foundation to mark 20th anniversary of her son’s passing

A Tipperary woman is hosting a fundraiser for the Jack and Jill foundation to mark the 20th anniversary of her son’s passing.

Evelyn Nevin lost Josh when he was 3 years and 3 months old due to a rare brain condition.

She says at the time they felt lost, they didn’t know who to turn to until they were referred to Jack and Jill.

Evelyn says there are currently 14 families with the organisation from Tipperary and support them and give back she is holding a day long event on the 1st of July to raise funds.

Taking place at Glasheen’s in Thurles the day will consist of a 12 hour spinathon, tea and coffee afternoon, a monster raffle, music, and special appearances.

Evelyn told Tipp FM that this kind of fundraising is still important as unfortunately families are still struggling to get services:

“to think 20 years later the situation is actually still the same and I work in the disability sector as well and I see it day in day out as well, simple things, like respite for children, just something to make the parents life a bit easier because you are also dealing with the fact that your son or daughter has a disability or a profound illness. One thing I learned over the three and half years that we had Josh was that you have to fight for everything and that is how I ended up in the disability sector.”

The 14 families in Tipperary who are part of Jack and Jill are invited to the special fundraiser in Thurles.

The tea and coffee meeting Evelyn says is a way for other families part of the foundation locally to see they are not alone:

“So we have 48 people who have kindly agreed to spin for me for a half an hour each, they have all taken a sponsorship card, and all day then we are going to run a tea and coffee day and the idea is that people will pop in and see us we are hoping to have some of our Jack and Jill families there both old families and new families and as late as Monday this week we have a new family in Roscrea so we would hope they would come along let them know that they are not on their own there is support there – there are other people who understand, so the tea and coffee will be going on all day.”

More details on how to get involved can be found at the GoFundMe Page.